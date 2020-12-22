EvenCoin (EVN) Trading Down 23.8% Over Last 7 Days

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded up 13.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One EvenCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Mercatox. EvenCoin has a market cap of $61,710.13 and $38,784.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EvenCoin has traded down 23.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005826 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00053133 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002421 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00020256 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004787 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003537 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EvenCoin (EVN) is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org

EvenCoin Token Trading

EvenCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Mercatox and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

