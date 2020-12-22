Nuggets (NUG) Price Reaches $0.0003

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One Nuggets token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nuggets has traded down 22.5% against the dollar. Nuggets has a total market cap of $574,947.68 and $872.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004272 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00141169 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00021943 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.26 or 0.00727576 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.98 or 0.00166587 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00376480 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00070927 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00107024 BTC.

Nuggets Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 tokens. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life

Buying and Selling Nuggets

Nuggets can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nuggets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

