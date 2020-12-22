TERA Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $327,230.00 (TERA)

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded up 12.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One TERA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges including BigONE and CHAOEX. During the last seven days, TERA has traded 171.2% higher against the US dollar. TERA has a total market cap of $5.61 million and $327,230.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004272 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00141169 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00021943 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.26 or 0.00727576 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.98 or 0.00166587 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00376480 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00070927 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00107024 BTC.

TERA Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. The official website for TERA is terafoundation.org . TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation

Buying and Selling TERA

TERA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and CHAOEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TERA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TERA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

