Elastos Price Up 9.8% Over Last 7 Days (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Elastos has a total market cap of $28.46 million and $1.92 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elastos coin can now be bought for about $1.65 or 0.00007054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Elastos has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003513 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002106 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000422 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000143 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Elastos

Elastos is a coin. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 23,084,774 coins and its circulating supply is 17,244,540 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org . Elastos’ official website is elastos.info . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Elastos

Elastos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

