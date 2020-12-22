Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HCHDF shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Hochschild Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hochschild Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of Hochschild Mining stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $2.85. The stock had a trading volume of 64,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,771. Hochschild Mining has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $4.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.98.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells gold and silver in the Americas. It also offers dorÃ© and concentrates. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

