iShares International Select Dividend ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (BATS:IDV)

iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 4,066 call options on the company. This is an increase of 7,873% compared to the average volume of 51 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDV. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 278.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 8,815 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,013,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,034,000 after buying an additional 35,354 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 116.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 286,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after buying an additional 97,784 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IDV stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,197,436 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.38. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

