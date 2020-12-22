VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Price Target Raised to $5.00

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) had its price target boosted by analysts at Maxim Group from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 249.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VTGN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of VistaGen Therapeutics stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.43. 223,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,335. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.52. VistaGen Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.69.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTGN. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 170.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 48,884 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 49.1% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 164,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

VistaGen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines to treat diseases and disorders of the central nervous system. It focuses on depressive and social anxiety disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic neuropathic pain, epilepsy, major depressive disorder (MDD), parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia, and suicidal ideation; PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray that is in Phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD), and Phase IIa clinical trial for generalized anxiety disorder; and PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for MDD.

