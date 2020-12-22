Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Receives $7.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Desjardins started coverage on Golden Star Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up from $6.25) on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Golden Star Resources in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Get Golden Star Resources alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:GSS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.73. 33,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,210. Golden Star Resources has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $5.20.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $74.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.70 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Star Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Golden Star Resources by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 141,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 11,287 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golden Star Resources by 26.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 125,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 25,771 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

Recommended Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.