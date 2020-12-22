Brokerages Set Future plc (FUTR.L) (LON:FUTR) Target Price at GBX 1,913.50

Shares of Future plc (FUTR.L) (LON:FUTR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,913.50 ($25.00).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FUTR. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Future plc (FUTR.L) in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Future plc (FUTR.L) from GBX 2,240 ($29.27) to GBX 2,105 ($27.50) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Future plc (FUTR.L) from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,974 ($25.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

Get Future plc (FUTR.L) alerts:

Future plc (FUTR.L) stock traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,714 ($22.39). 136,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,923. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,875.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,630.11. The company has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71. Future plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 489.50 ($6.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,185 ($28.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.83, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is a positive change from Future plc (FUTR.L)’s previous dividend of $1.00. Future plc (FUTR.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.61%.

In other news, insider Hugo Drayton acquired 2,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,675 ($21.88) per share, with a total value of £39,798 ($51,996.34). Also, insider Rachel Addison bought 2,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,774 ($23.18) per share, with a total value of £49,636.52 ($64,850.43).

About Future plc (FUTR.L)

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, gaming and entertainment, music, creative and photography, home interest, education, and television, as well as hobbies and knowledge, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Media and Magazine.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Future plc (FUTR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future plc (FUTR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.