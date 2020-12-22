0xcert Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $41,483.00 (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Over the last week, 0xcert has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. 0xcert has a market capitalization of $809,479.70 and approximately $41,483.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xcert token can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, IDEX and BitForex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00053602 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004269 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004450 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.27 or 0.00355194 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00017602 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00029225 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002394 BTC.

0xcert Profile

0xcert is a token. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 tokens. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert . 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org

0xcert Token Trading

0xcert can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy, BitForex and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

