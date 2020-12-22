KickCoin (KICK) One Day Trading Volume Tops $62,317.00

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 22nd. During the last seven days, KickCoin has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. KickCoin has a total market cap of $1.52 million and $62,317.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00053602 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004269 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004450 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.27 or 0.00355194 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00017602 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00029225 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002394 BTC.

KickCoin Token Profile

KICK is a token. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 1,690,795,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,641,170,126 tokens. KickCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem . The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickCoin’s official website is kickecosystem.com . KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

KickCoin Token Trading

KickCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

