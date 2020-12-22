Ilika plc (IKA.L) (LON:IKA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $111.00

Ilika plc (IKA.L) (LON:IKA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 111 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 111 ($1.45), with a volume of 643213 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98.50 ($1.29).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.98) target price on shares of Ilika plc (IKA.L) in a research report on Monday, September 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £153.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 98.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 16.87 and a quick ratio of 16.48.

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid state batteries primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities/building, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, military, and aerospace sectors.

