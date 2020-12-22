Ilika plc (IKA.L) (LON:IKA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $111.00

Ilika plc (IKA.L) (LON:IKA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 111 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 111 ($1.45), with a volume of 643213 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98.50 ($1.29).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.98) target price on shares of Ilika plc (IKA.L) in a research report on Monday, September 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £153.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 98.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 16.87 and a quick ratio of 16.48.

Ilika plc (IKA.L) Company Profile (LON:IKA)

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid state batteries primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities/building, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, military, and aerospace sectors.

