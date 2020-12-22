Zacks: Analysts Expect Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $255.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) to announce sales of $255.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $257.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $253.94 million. Omega Healthcare Investors posted sales of $246.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full year sales of $883.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $882.54 million to $886.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Omega Healthcare Investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($1.18). The firm had revenue of $81.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.56 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OHI shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.10.

Shares of NYSE:OHI traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,474. Omega Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.65, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OHI. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 212.1% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,677,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217,263 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 142.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,772,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215,768 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 70.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,381,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,811,000 after acquiring an additional 987,341 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,300,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,766,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,438,000 after purchasing an additional 458,010 shares in the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.