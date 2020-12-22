Zacks: Analysts Expect Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $255.25 Million

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2020


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) to announce sales of $255.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $257.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $253.94 million. Omega Healthcare Investors posted sales of $246.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full year sales of $883.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $882.54 million to $886.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($1.18). The firm had revenue of $81.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.56 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OHI shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.10.

Shares of NYSE:OHI traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,474. Omega Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.65, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OHI. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 212.1% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,677,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217,263 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 142.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,772,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215,768 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 70.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,381,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,811,000 after acquiring an additional 987,341 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,300,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,766,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,438,000 after purchasing an additional 458,010 shares in the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI)

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.