Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Market Cap Tops $1.32 Million

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $45.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be bought for about $0.0719 or 0.00000306 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000061 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000032 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

Bitcoin Atom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

