eosDAC Price Hits $0.0013 on Major Exchanges (EOSDAC)

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One eosDAC token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, eosDAC has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. eosDAC has a market capitalization of $856,671.50 and approximately $62,011.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get eosDAC alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000017 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC Token Profile

eosDAC (EOSDAC) is a token. It launched on March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 tokens. The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eosDAC’s official website is eosdac.io . The official message board for eosDAC is steemit.com/@eosdac . eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac and its Facebook page is accessible here

eosDAC Token Trading

eosDAC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eosDAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eosDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EOSDACUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for eosDAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eosDAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.