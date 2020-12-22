MalwareChain Price Up 85.8% This Week (MALW)

MalwareChain (CURRENCY:MALW) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One MalwareChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0382 or 0.00000162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MalwareChain has traded 85.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. MalwareChain has a total market capitalization of $200,318.44 and $100.00 worth of MalwareChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00110578 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00008790 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00026113 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00010965 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003714 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002830 BTC.

MalwareChain Profile

MalwareChain (MALW) is a coin. MalwareChain’s total supply is 5,250,170 coins. The official message board for MalwareChain is medium.com/@MalwareChain/introducing-malwarechain-a-unique-distributed-antivirus-with-a-pos-masternode-based-architecture-d1e63a3ebc07 . MalwareChain’s official website is malwarechain.com

MalwareChain Coin Trading

MalwareChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MalwareChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MalwareChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MalwareChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

