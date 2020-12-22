Galane Gold Ltd. (GG.V) (CVE:GG) PT Lowered to C$0.64

Galane Gold Ltd. (GG.V) (CVE:GG) had its price target lowered by analysts at Fundamental Research from C$0.66 to C$0.64 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 178.26% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of GG traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.23. 54,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,126. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.21. The company has a market cap of C$58.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.64. Galane Gold Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.05 and a 1-year high of C$0.41.

Galane Gold Ltd., through its subsidiary, Galane Gold Mines Ltd., engages in the exploration for, development, and operation of gold mining properties. It operates two mines, including the Mupane Property, which is located in the Republic of Botswana; and the Galaxy Property that is located in the Republic of South Africa.

