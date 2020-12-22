Galane Gold Ltd. (GG.V) (CVE:GG) PT Lowered to C$0.64

Galane Gold Ltd. (GG.V) (CVE:GG) had its price target lowered by analysts at Fundamental Research from C$0.66 to C$0.64 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 178.26% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of GG traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.23. 54,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,126. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.21. The company has a market cap of C$58.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.64. Galane Gold Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.05 and a 1-year high of C$0.41.
Galane Gold Ltd. (GG.V) Company Profile
Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?
Receive News & Ratings for Galane Gold Ltd. (GG.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galane Gold Ltd. (GG.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.