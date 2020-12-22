Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) (TSE:CFW) Price Target to C$0.10

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) (TSE:CFW) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$0.20 to C$0.10 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 37.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CFW. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) to C$0.25 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cormark lowered shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) from a “market perform” rating to a “tender” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of C$0.66.

Shares of CFW traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,866,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,935. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 412.98. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.18. The company has a market cap of C$23.30 million and a PE ratio of -0.05.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) (TSE:CFW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.39) by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$127.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$144.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

