Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HTH shares. BidaskClub upgraded Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Hilltop from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hilltop during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Hilltop by 721.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilltop in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTH stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.65. 11,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,005. Hilltop has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $28.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.82 and its 200 day moving average is $21.00.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.80. Hilltop had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $604.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hilltop will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

