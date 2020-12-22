$271.85 Million in Sales Expected for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) to announce $271.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $257.40 million and the highest is $289.00 million. Comstock Resources reported sales of $289.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full year sales of $843.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $767.20 million to $954.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $178.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.00 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 9.08%.

Several research firms recently commented on CRK. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.60 price objective on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Friday, October 9th. Truist downgraded Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.31.

Shares of NYSE CRK traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.44. The stock had a trading volume of 56,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,087. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.71. Comstock Resources has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 7.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 19.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its position in Comstock Resources by 50.0% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 6,932 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 41.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,148 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486 shares during the period. 16.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

