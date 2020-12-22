Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taseko Mines is focused on acquiring ownership of and advancing exploration and related activities on known mineral deposits that have as their basic characteristic, large tonnage (based on extensive drill testing for continuity) mineralization which, under metals price assumptions that fall within historical averages, are potentially capable of supporting a mine for 10 years and longer. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities raised Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Taseko Mines from $1.00 to $1.30 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Taseko Mines from $1.70 to $1.60 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Taseko Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.31.

NYSEAMERICAN:TGB traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.24. 75,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,792. Taseko Mines has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.39.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $65.88 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Taseko Mines in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 63,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 249.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,096 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 52,200 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,503 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 56,214 shares in the last quarter.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

