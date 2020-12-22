Haven Protocol Market Capitalization Hits $39.27 Million (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Over the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $39.27 million and approximately $254,315.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.77 or 0.00011810 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,458.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $626.96 or 0.02672611 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $110.26 or 0.00470015 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.84 or 0.01337852 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.82 or 0.00655693 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005764 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.36 or 0.00287140 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00025752 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00074467 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,174,523 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XHVUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.