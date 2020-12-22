Zacks: Analysts Expect First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) will report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.46. First Industrial Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Industrial Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.18). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 46.84%. The firm had revenue of $116.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.11.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.48. 11,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,107. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.84 and its 200 day moving average is $41.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.85. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $46.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 25.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 74.8% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $147,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

