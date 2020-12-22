Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) (TSE:APHA) Receives C$9.94 Consensus PT from Analysts

Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) (TSE:APHA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$10.12.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on APHA shares. Haywood Securities increased their price target on shares of Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$8.25 to C$12.25 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Pi Financial set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$9.42 to C$12.80 in a report on Friday, December 4th.

Shares of APHA traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$9.18. 1,522,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,543,111. The company has a market cap of C$2.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.70. Aphria Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.95, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 5.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.87.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

