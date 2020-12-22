Analysts Expect Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) to Post $1.92 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.92 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Xperi’s earnings. Xperi posted earnings per share of $1.19 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xperi will report full-year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.94 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Xperi.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $202.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.00 million. Xperi had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 18.37%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XPER shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Xperi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of Xperi in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Xperi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

XPER stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.98. The company had a trading volume of 10,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,008. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.55 and a beta of 0.36. Xperi has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $20.63. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Xperi by 124.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Xperi in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Xperi in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Xperi in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xperi by 38.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corporation invents, develops, and delivers various technologies worldwide. Its technologies that enable extraordinary experiences are integrated into consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors. The company provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands.

