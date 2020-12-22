Royal Bank of Canada Trims Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Target Price to $66.00

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 55.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AGIO. Barclays upped their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.83.

AGIO traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.37. 61,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,754. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $56.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.81.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.07). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 170.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.63%. The company had revenue of $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.81) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 427.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 919.3% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 309.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

