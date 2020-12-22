U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.82 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) will report sales of $5.82 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.76 billion and the highest is $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp posted sales of $5.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full year sales of $23.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.09 billion to $23.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $22.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.91 billion to $23.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share.

USB has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Stephens raised U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet raised U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.18.

USB stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $45.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,265,434. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $60.36. The company has a market capitalization of $69.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 156.1% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 281,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after buying an additional 171,704 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 173,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after buying an additional 20,479 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,473,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,664,000 after purchasing an additional 47,742 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 327.5% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 167,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,029,000 after purchasing an additional 128,551 shares during the period. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

