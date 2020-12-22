Expanse Trading 18.3% Higher Over Last Week (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Expanse has a total market capitalization of $800,040.11 and $24,653.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Expanse coin can now be purchased for about $0.0425 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Expanse has traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Expanse Profile

Expanse (CRYPTO:EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Expanse Coin Trading

Expanse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

