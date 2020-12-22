Numeraire Market Cap Hits $116.57 Million (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Numeraire token can currently be bought for $26.21 or 0.00111699 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Numeraire has a market capitalization of $116.57 million and $5.96 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Numeraire has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00053681 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004266 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.02 or 0.00353887 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00017539 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004262 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00027830 BTC.

About Numeraire

NMR is a token. Its launch date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,974,198 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,448,233 tokens. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai . Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Numeraire Token Trading

Numeraire can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

