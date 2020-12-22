CryptoPing Hits Market Capitalization of $2.70 Million (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. In the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. One CryptoPing token can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00001277 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoPing has a total market capitalization of $2.70 million and approximately $10,329.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004262 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.06 or 0.00140905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00021428 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.82 or 0.00723849 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.02 or 0.00166314 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00375495 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00070675 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00106608 BTC.

CryptoPing Profile

CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech

CryptoPing Token Trading

CryptoPing can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoPing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

