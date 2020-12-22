TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $199.09 Million

Brokerages forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) will announce $199.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $187.90 million and the highest is $206.28 million. TriNet Group reported sales of $226.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $989.40 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.40. TriNet Group had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 60.66%. The company had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. TriNet Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TNET shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

TNET stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.72. 2,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,214. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.70. TriNet Group has a 1 year low of $27.79 and a 1 year high of $83.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

In other news, Director Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total transaction of $1,828,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,957.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total transaction of $33,133.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,916.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,890 shares of company stock valued at $9,674,627 in the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 546.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 243,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,453,000 after purchasing an additional 68,481 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 10,693 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter worth $480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.

