Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Hits New 12-Month High at $91.56

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$91.56 and last traded at C$64.44, with a volume of 93325 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$64.26.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.26, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$65.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$60.45. The firm has a market cap of C$19.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -220.92.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile (TSE:BIP.UN)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

