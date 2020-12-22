Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.44

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.44 and last traded at $14.38, with a volume of 14670 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.72.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Alphatec in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphatec has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 51.95% and a negative return on equity of 266.45%. The business had revenue of $41.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphatec news, EVP David Sponsel sold 89,999 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total value of $852,290.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 571,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,415,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 62,731 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $540,741.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,016,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,758,713.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,418,061 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,365,000 after purchasing an additional 18,086 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 86.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,196,637 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 553,273 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 1.1% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 958,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,169,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 8.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 762,716 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 61,793 shares during the period. 31.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

