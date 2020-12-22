Mobius Investment Trust PLC (MMIT.L) (LON:MMIT) Hits New 12-Month High at $106.83

Mobius Investment Trust PLC (MMIT.L) (LON:MMIT) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 106.83 ($1.40) and last traded at GBX 106.92 ($1.40), with a volume of 101254 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103.75 ($1.36).

The firm has a market capitalization of £112.27 million and a PE ratio of -21.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 102.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 95.07.

Mobius Investment Trust PLC (MMIT.L) Company Profile (LON:MMIT)

Mobius Investment Trust PLC was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

