Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Receives $10.58 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.58.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVA shares. Barclays upgraded Covanta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Covanta from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Covanta in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

CVA stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.75. 31,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,285. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -60.62 and a beta of 1.48. Covanta has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $16.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.71 million. Covanta had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. Covanta’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Covanta will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Covanta’s payout ratio is presently 457.14%.

In related news, insider Paul E. Stauder sold 3,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $34,920.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,305. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Covanta by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 272,952 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Covanta by 300.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 137,989 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 103,543 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Covanta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Covanta during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,645,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covanta in the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

