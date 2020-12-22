Ritocoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,002.00 (RITO)

Ritocoin (CURRENCY:RITO) traded up 105% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. During the last week, Ritocoin has traded up 42.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ritocoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Ritocoin has a market capitalization of $113,916.54 and $1,002.00 worth of Ritocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004272 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00141249 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00021566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.64 or 0.00724927 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.00 or 0.00166672 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00376460 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00070731 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00106971 BTC.

Ritocoin’s total supply is 1,527,568,874 coins and its circulating supply is 1,515,569,203 coins. The official website for Ritocoin is ritocoin.org

Ritocoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ritocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ritocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ritocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

