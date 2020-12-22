Kcash Hits Market Capitalization of $8.77 Million (KCASH)

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Kcash has a total market capitalization of $8.77 million and $1.37 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kcash has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kcash token can now be bought for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges including HADAX, OKEx and BitForex.

Kcash Profile

KCASH is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com.

Kcash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, HADAX and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

