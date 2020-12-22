Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Receives $76.11 Consensus PT from Analysts

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CCOI shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Cogent Communications from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

In related news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 950 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $54,159.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,450 shares in the company, valued at $538,744.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $70,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,390 shares of company stock valued at $601,653 in the last quarter. 10.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,826,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,317,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCOI traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,760. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.88. Cogent Communications has a 12 month low of $53.20 and a 12 month high of $92.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 70.80, a PEG ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.09.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.33). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $142.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Cogent Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cogent Communications will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were given a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 384.21%.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.