Brokerages Set Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Price Target at $31.33

Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.17.

A number of analysts recently commented on RCII shares. Stephens increased their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Rent-A-Center stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.18. The stock had a trading volume of 109,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.55. Rent-A-Center has a 1-year low of $11.69 and a 1-year high of $40.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.53.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $712.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.98 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $133,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

