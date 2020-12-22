Bounce Token (BOT) Price Tops $463.71 on Top Exchanges

Bounce Token (CURRENCY:BOT) traded up 12.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Bounce Token has a total market capitalization of $12.28 million and $26.76 million worth of Bounce Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bounce Token token can currently be bought for about $463.71 or 0.01989362 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bounce Token has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004289 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00141945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00021664 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.18 or 0.00725813 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.04 or 0.00167502 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00377908 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00071193 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00108022 BTC.

Bounce Token Token Profile

Bounce Token’s genesis date was August 24th, 2017. Bounce Token’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,489 tokens. Bounce Token’s official message board is medium.com/@bouncefinance . The official website for Bounce Token is bounce.finance . Bounce Token’s official Twitter account is @bodhitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bounce Token

Bounce Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounce Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounce Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bounce Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

