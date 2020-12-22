$0.61 EPS Expected for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) will announce $0.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Radian Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.58. Radian Group reported earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radian Group will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Radian Group.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. Radian Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 30.45%. The company had revenue of $375.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RDN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Radian Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded Radian Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

NYSE:RDN traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.85. The company had a trading volume of 26,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,184. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.56. Radian Group has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $25.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Radian Group by 94.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Radian Group by 14.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Radian Group by 39.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Radian Group by 16.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Radian Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

