Athene Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ATH)

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 7,196 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,904% compared to the average daily volume of 359 call options.
In other news, CEO James Richard Belardi acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATH. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. grew its position in Athene by 9,018.0% during the 2nd quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 55,214,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,722,141,000 after acquiring an additional 54,608,979 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Athene by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,600,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237,561 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in Athene by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 8,029,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $273,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,344 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Athene by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,004,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $499,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooperman Leon G bought a new stake in Athene during the 3rd quarter worth $33,453,000. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:ATH traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.21. 8,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,277. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.07. Athene has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.43.
Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Athene’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Athene will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Athene
Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.
See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.