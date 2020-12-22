Athene Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ATH)

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 7,196 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,904% compared to the average daily volume of 359 call options.

In other news, CEO James Richard Belardi acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Athene alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATH. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. grew its position in Athene by 9,018.0% during the 2nd quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 55,214,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,722,141,000 after acquiring an additional 54,608,979 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Athene by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,600,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237,561 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in Athene by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 8,029,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $273,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,344 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Athene by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,004,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $499,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooperman Leon G bought a new stake in Athene during the 3rd quarter worth $33,453,000. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Athene from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Athene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Athene from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.56.

NYSE:ATH traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.21. 8,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,277. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.07. Athene has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.43.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Athene’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Athene will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.