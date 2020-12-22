Mercury Price Tops $0.0058 on Top Exchanges (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One Mercury token can now be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mercury has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. Mercury has a market cap of $583,553.51 and approximately $2,536.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004282 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.02 or 0.00141412 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00021557 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.39 or 0.00725493 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.97 or 0.00166903 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00377320 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00071043 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00108302 BTC.

Mercury Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mercury’s official website is gojupiter.tech

Mercury Token Trading

Mercury can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

