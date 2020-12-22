Brokerages Set Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) PT at $44.29

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.29.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VTR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ventas from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Ventas from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ventas from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

Shares of NYSE VTR traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.97. The company had a trading volume of 19,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,605,772. Ventas has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $63.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.55 and its 200-day moving average is $42.15. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $918.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ventas will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in Ventas by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 22,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 4.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Ventas by 44.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 14.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ventas by 3.2% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

