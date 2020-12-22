Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) Receives $86.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DNKN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dunkin’ Brands Group from $69.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BTIG Research downgraded Dunkin’ Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Dunkin’ Brands Group from $102.00 to $106.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair downgraded Dunkin’ Brands Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dunkin’ Brands Group from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

Dunkin’ Brands Group stock remained flat at $$106.48 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.91. Dunkin’ Brands Group has a twelve month low of $38.51 and a twelve month high of $106.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.61.

Dunkin’ Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $361.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.65 million. Dunkin’ Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 39.92% and a net margin of 16.84%. Dunkin’ Brands Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dunkin’ Brands Group will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Dunkin’ Brands Group by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,801 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Dunkin’ Brands Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,825,000. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dunkin’ Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and licenses quick service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S.

