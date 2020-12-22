DAV Coin Market Cap Reaches $437,909.60 (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. DAV Coin has a market capitalization of $437,909.60 and approximately $69,671.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAV Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $51.55, $13.77, $5.60 and $24.68. In the last week, DAV Coin has traded down 22.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DAV Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $110.12 or 0.00471619 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,307.74 or 0.99825837 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005818 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00021206 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00015935 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000032 BTC.

DAV Coin Coin Profile

DAV is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 691,906,124 coins. The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network . DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork

DAV Coin Coin Trading

DAV Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $18.94, $32.15, $50.98, $10.39, $13.77, $5.60, $7.50, $51.55, $24.68, $33.94 and $24.43. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAV Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DAVUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DAV Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAV Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.