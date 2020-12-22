CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Receives $40.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.25.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of CIRCOR International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

NYSE CIR traded down $0.96 on Friday, reaching $34.85. 935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,716. The firm has a market cap of $697 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 2.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.02. CIRCOR International has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.35.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CIRCOR International will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in CIRCOR International by 581.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in CIRCOR International by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 713.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in CIRCOR International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc provides flow control products and services for the industrial and aerospace, and defense markets. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, automatic recirculation valves, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, landing gear components, pneumatic controls, electro-mechanical controls, and other flow control products and systems.

