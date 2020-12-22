CONTRACOIN Reaches One Day Volume of $165,978.00 (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 90.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. During the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded 49.2% higher against the dollar. CONTRACOIN has a market cap of $25.10 million and $165,978.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CONTRACOIN token can currently be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00004095 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00134900 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000219 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $125.91 or 0.00539259 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00048367 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000147 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00011530 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000183 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Token Profile

CTCN is a token. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,246,492 tokens. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network

CONTRACOIN Token Trading

CONTRACOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

