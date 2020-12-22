Engagement Labs Inc. (EL.V) (CVE:EL) Trading 20% Higher

Engagement Labs Inc. (EL.V) (CVE:EL) rose 20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 123,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 203,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.02 million and a PE ratio of -1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.15.

About Engagement Labs Inc. (EL.V) (CVE:EL)

Engagement Labs Inc provides intelligent data, analytics, and insights for marketers and organizations to track, measure, and benchmark the conversations happening around a brand or industry. The company offers TotalSocial, a platform that focuses on the entire social ecosystem by combining online (social media) and offline (word of mouth) data with predictive analytics.

