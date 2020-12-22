Insider Buying: Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM.TO) (TSE:DRM) Director Buys 7,000 Shares of Stock

Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM.TO) (TSE:DRM) Director Michael Cooper acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$20.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$143,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,621,395.

Michael Cooper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, Michael Cooper acquired 28,000 shares of Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM.TO) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$19.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$537,261.20.

Shares of DRM stock traded up C$0.19 on Tuesday, reaching C$20.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,963. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.32. Dream Unlimited Corp. has a 12-month low of C$13.84 and a 12-month high of C$27.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$962.30 million and a P/E ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.43.

Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM.TO) (TSE:DRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$60.49 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Dream Unlimited Corp. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM.TO)’s payout ratio is 2.17%.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM.TO) from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM.TO) Company Profile

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

